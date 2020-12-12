Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams says she intends to continue to retain Police Chief Jody Bradley as the city’s top public safety executive even if he does not become certified as a police officer.
Bradley, 72, who was hired a little more than a year ago, has spent the majority of his career working in corrections but not as a police officer. For that, Mississippi law requires certification.
The mayor said Friday that Bradley will have until May to enroll in a law enforcement training academy and to complete the course 12 weeks later in order to comply with state law and become a certified police officer.
McAdams said that if he doesn’t pass, she still intends to have him manage the department.
The police chief declined to comment and referred all questions to McAdams.
Under Mississippi law, any newly hired law enforcement officer, regardless of rank, must complete a state certification program within one year of being hired.
The law enforcement training program, which is offered at training academies across the state, lasts for 12 weeks for a total of 480 hours.
This year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an extension has been granted to applicants who were enrolled in a law enforcement training academy but had their class canceled due to the pandemic, said Robert Davis, director of the Office of Standards and Training of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
McAdams also said that when she called the Office of Standards and Training on Friday, she was told it shouldn’t be a problem for Bradley to get an extension in order to earn his certification. The mayor added that she will have a follow-up conversation with an official with the office Monday.
Amy Vanderford, director of Mississippi Delta Community College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy, said in an email that following a graduation ceremony held in March for a class that began in January, the academy did not hold classes until July 26 due to COVID-19.
The July class graduated Oct. 8, Vanderford said.
Depending on when Bradley was originally enrolled for the academy associated with MDCC this year, he may be eligible for an extension.
McAdams, who was away from her office when reached Friday, said she believes Bradley was enrolled in the academy that began in July.
Bradley said in November of last year that he intended to attend the academy this May.
Each class, in addition to teaching law and basic police skills along with firearms training, requires that a cadet pass a pre-entry physical test to gain entry into the academy and pass that same physical test to graduate.
The requirements include an agility run, and Bradley would have to run it in 21.85 seconds to gain entrance into the academy. To graduate, he would have to complete it in 20.05 seconds.
Another requirement for entry involves doing a certain amount of push-ups within two minutes. Bradley would have to complete 12 push-ups to gain entrance into the academy and complete at least 26 to graduate.
Finally, Bradley would have to run 1.5 miles within 20 minutes and 10 seconds to enter the academy and then run 1.5 miles within 16 minutes and 30 seconds to graduate.
According to the mayor, Bradley had issues with a knee and had to get surgery earlier this year.
MDCC’s May 2021 class begins with a pre-physical test administered April 6 and May 2. Cadets report May 2 and graduate July 15.
Although McAdams said she’s heard from several residents who are upset about the police chief’s lack of certification, the mayor said that in her 12 years of office, “This is probably the best the Police Department has ever been run.”
She described Bradley as a “people person” who’s big on training and managing the department well.
Should he not get his certification, McAdams said she’d stick with the plan that she detailed when he was hired and assign him an administrative title, such as police commissioner.
This arrangement would not allow Bradley to give direct orders to officers, but he would remain in a position of management — something to which McAdams is committed.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.