As Greenwood reels from a mass shooting two weekends ago that led to the deaths of two people and injured eight others, City Council members have ideas on how to address and deter crime.
The council will meet Thursday rather than its usual date of Tuesday in order to avoid conflict with the general election.
There have been 22 homicides in Leflore County this year.
Ward 1’s Johnny Jennings said the crime problem has been “frustrating” and he thinks increasing the CrimeStoppers rewards could help apprehend criminals faster.
CrimeStoppers, which can be reached by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, is an anonymous tip line for people to offer information on illegal activity. Often rewards are set up to entice citizens to come forward.
Kimberly Smith, a board member of CrimeStoppers, said that although there is no average price for the tip line’s rewards, most beneficial tips for major felonies — such as murder — yield rewards of $500 to $1,000 per charge.
“I want to see that reward amount go up, maybe even up to $5,000, with it being tax-exempted,” Jennings said.
Increasing the reward would be a good investment because people would be more likely to come forward, he said.
For the past month, CrimeStoppers has been a major point of discussion for city and county officials. Police said the tip line was instrumental in apprehending Tyrell Stigler, the 24-year-old Greenwood man charged with murder in the two deaths from the mass shooting last month and two deaths from a fatal shooting in September.
Ward 2’s Lisa Cookston said crime is complex and “needs to be attacked from many directions.”
“It has been really hard. I don’t remember the last time we have had this much crime,” she said.
Cookston said she feels that Mayor Carolyn McAdams’ move to bring in outside agencies has been a good step forward, but she said it is a problem much bigger than what the city can do.
“I really wish I had answers because this is a huge concern,” she said. “I think it also needs to be handled at a home, school and church level.”
The mayor said last week that over the summer she had called Gov. Tate Reeves’ office requesting assistance from state agencies.
Since that call, both the Police Department and the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department have talked with other agencies, such as the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, receiving information on gangs and narcotics, McAdams said.
Last week, during a news conference to announce the arrest in the mass shooting, Police Chief Jody Bradley said authorities have been working with state agencies as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a federal agency.
Council President Ronnie Stevenson, who represents Ward 3, said that “we’re always working on crime ... especially with the gun violence in our city,” and “it’s always going to be a discussion, and we’re going to do whatever it takes.”
“We’re working to get more officers on the street. We’re getting help from several different agencies,” he said. “We’re making CrimeStoppers more active and doing more to advertise CrimeStoppers. We’ve got more (surveillance) cameras out.”
Stevenson said he wants the public to be more involved by calling CrimeStoppers and serving as “our eyes on the street.”
He said the city also is taking other steps to address crime that can’t be disclosed publicly.
Ward 4’s Charles McCoy said the council will be discussing crime Thursday and he was looking forward to talking about how to deal with it.
Ward 5’s Andrew Powell said the city’s police force is “great” but acknowledged “they’ve been a little shorthanded,” which can make their work difficult.
He said that the effort to seek assistance and guidance from outside agencies has been successful and encouraged residents to continue to report crimes to CrimeStoppers.
Ward 6’s David Jordan also acknowledged understaffing at the Police Department and said he’d like to increase the base pay there in order to attract and retain officers. A fully staffed Police Department would allow for more patrols, which is key to deterring crime, he said.
He also said he’d also like to see the department switch from two 12-hour shifts to three eight-hour shifts.
Jordan said that he will bring in Earnest Adams, one of the founders and head of the Greenwood Community Center on Avenue I, as a guest speaker Thursday.
A former law enforcement officer who served with police departments in Albany, Georgia, and the Atlanta University Center, Adams returned to his hometown of Greenwood last year to launch the Community Center with his wife, Debra.
Though the center’s building is still being renovated, it has served as a hub of resources for the community, giving away free meals and food boxes and hosting a summer camp for youth last year. It also provides a variety of recreational activities to deter people from crime, he said.
Adams said he’d like to lend his expertise to Greenwood’s police, since he has worked in larger cities and has worked homicide cases. He said he has developed a rapport with the surrounding residents through his work at the Community Center.
Based on what he has heard in the community, people are afraid of just driving around and being caught in the crossfire of a shooting, and they won’t supply tips to police about crime for fear of retaliation.
“Most of these people walking the streets know exactly who the shooters are,” Adams said. “It’s just that you have to have a relationship with them.”
Bradley has suggested publicly that one way to build rapport is to have authorities patrol neighborhoods on foot.
Adams also said police need to be more than reactive to crimes.
“Let’s be proactive, and you have to teach police how to be proactive,” he said.
Bradley, who said by email Monday that he was busy, could not be reached for comment.
Ward 7’s Carl Palmer could not be reached for comment Monday.
