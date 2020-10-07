Alarmed by the ongoing rash of homicides in Greenwood, the City Council discussed at length Tuesday the problem of violent crime and how to try to curb it.
The council’s discussion, which centered primarily on gun violence, came after two guest speakers, Leflore County Supervisor Anjuan Brown and community activist Loretta McClee, addressed the issue with the city officials.
So far this year, there have been 19 homicides in Greenwood or other parts of Leflore County. Eighteen of the deaths have been firearm-related.
Violent crime makes it difficult to attract and retain businesses, Brown said, but the worst effect is the loss of life.
“We are losing a generation of our Black kids, and it’s ridiculous,” said Brown.
McClee brought the mother of one of those victims, 24-year-old Kenton Johnson, to the City Council meeting.
Johnson became the first victim of 2020 when he was gunned down Jan. 24.
McClee read aloud a letter that Johnson’s mother, Janice Johnson, submitted to the Commonwealth this summer detailing her grief as well as her anguish over the fact that no one has been charged in connection with the death of her son.
“He’s not here anymore, and no one’s being held accountable,” Johnson said to the council.
McClee said that she constantly gets calls from grieving mothers who have just lost a son to a shooting incident.
Police Chief Jody Bradley told the council that Johnson’s death is one of only four homicides in 2020 for which the police have not made arrests or made any progress in their investigations. The other three have occurred in the past three weeks.
Bradley confirmed Brown’s claim earlier in the meeting that the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line is currently malfunctioning. Calls from the Greenwood area to the hotline have been directed to Tennessee. Bradley said he has a detective working with a CrimeStoppers board member to fix the problem.
The police chief said he’s working on having patrol officers stick to covering a certain part of town so that they might build a rapport with residents in those neighborhoods. The hope is that this will prompt residents to be more willing to help police officers in their investigations.
Law enforcement officials and others say the ability for authorities to solve crimes and press charges is often stymied by the fact that witnesses won’t cooperate because they fear retaliation from those committing the crimes.
Bradley said he is also working on increasing the Police Department’s manpower. The number of detectives has been raised from three to five, and there are plans to add more patrol officers.
“The more people we have on the street, the better we are,” Bradley said.
In other business, the council:
• Voted to continue the city’s mask mandate at the recommendation of Mayor Carolyn McAdams.
The mayor said she spoke with local doctors and was told that wearing masks is still a key component to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
The city’s decision to continue its mask mandate comes after Gov. Tate Reeves allowed the statewide mask mandate to expire last week.
During its meeting Monday, the Board of Supervisors voted to uphold the county’s mask mandate.
• Changed an ordinance to allow Municipal Court to handle cases of junked cars on residential property, rather than the council holding a hearing.
The change will take effect in 30 days, said Don Brock, the city attorney.
• Adopted a resolution recommended by the Mississippi Municipal League to oppose Initiative 65, which would legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes.
The resolution claims that Initiative 65 would not allow municipalities to regulate the number or location of medical marijuana dispensaries or receive tax revenue generated by their sales.
The initiative will be on the Nov. 3 ballot, along with a more restrictive alternative, Initiative 65A, authored by the state Legislature. The council did not make any recommendation on the alternative.
• Rezoned 905 Grand Blvd. from single-family to two-family residential district.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
