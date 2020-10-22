Former colleagues of Thomas Marion Flanagan, a longtime manager at Greenwood Utilities, described him as a hard worker who knew his field well.
He was “an excellent electrical engineer” who could explain aspects of the field so that a layperson could understand, said Dudley McBee, who worked with Mr. Flanagan at Greenwood Utilities for 31 years.
Mr. Flanagan, 93, died at his home in Greenwood Monday.
Born and raised in Greenwood, Mr. Flanagan graduated from Greenwood High School in 1945 and, at the age of 17, joined the Merchant Marines near the end of World War II.
He then attended Mississippi State University, where he graduated in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
He worked for a time at Delta Electric Power Association and then went on active military duty in the Korean Conflict, serving as a master sergeant in the artillery division of the U.S. Army.
After his service, Mr. Flanagan married Barbara Dillard in 1952 and began his 28-year career at Greenwood Utilities in 1970.
He spent his last 14 years at Greenwood Utilities as the assistant general manager and superintendent of generation. He retired in May 1998.
“During his many years of management service, Marion Flanagan dedicated his total life’s work to providing adequate, economical, and reliable electricity to all the citizens of Greenwood,” said James Quinn, who served on the board of Greenwood Utilities for 25 years.
Quinn said Mr. Flanagan was extremely knowledgeable and “responsible for the successful operation of the electric generation plant and electric distribution system. Marion Flanagan was fondly known as the ‘John Wayne’ of the Henderson generation station.”
McBee, who said he knew Mr. Flanagan “pretty much all my life,” said Mr. Flanagan was instrumental in the establishment of the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi (MEAM), which enabled Greenwood Utilities and other municipally owned utility companies to provide less expensive power.
Mr. Flanagan was honored in 2013 when the new North Greenwood substation was dedicated and named after him.
McBee said Mr. Flanagan “was well liked by all of his fellow employees” and also was a family man.
Tom Flanagan, son of Mr. Flanagan, said “he was a wonderful dad” as well as a hard worker.
Marion Flanagan is survived by three other children, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
