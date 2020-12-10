Leflore County has recorded its 95th death from COVID-19.
The death was one of 42 statewide reported Thursday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The individual was white, but other information about the person was not immediately available.
A man in his 90s with multiple underlying health problems died Tuesday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Since the hospital does not release information about the race of their patients, it’s unclear whether this is the same person who was just added to the county’s death toll.
Meanwhile, the heightened spread of infection in the state continues, with 2,283 new cases reported Thursday. According to the criteria used by the Brown School of Public Health, 81 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are in the highest risk rating of red.
For the week ending Tuesday, Carroll County has averaged 10.34 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by Brown. That’s the 10th highest rate in the state.
Leflore County’s rate is 7.60 and ranks No. 31. The state average is 6.49.
As of Thursday morning, the Greenwood hospital was treating eight patients for COVID-19, according to Hemphill. Four were on ventilators to help them breathe.
