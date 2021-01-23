Greenwood Police Chief Terrence Craft’s ideas for his adminstration can be summed up by one idea — building a better rapport between law enforcement officers and the community they serve.
Craft has taken the job following a national reckoning on race that has led to discussions on policing.
Also, he has stepped into the post after 2020, when 23 homicides ocurred in Leflore County. The number is the highest in a decade, and most of the deaths occurred in Greenwood or nearby.
Craft, 39, who took over the Police Department earlier this month, said he’s telling his officers to be more active and visible in the community outside of making arrests and responding to crimes.
In short, they are to be more than reactive.
“Be proactive; be seen; be visible within the community,” he said. “People feel a lot safer if they see police a lot more in their community versus them just showing up after something happened.”
Craft said he’s also encouraged his officers to get out of their cars when possible and go on foot patrols, striking up conversations with residents to get to know them.
“They can’t just ride through all the time. They’ve got to get out of there and talk to people. That’s how you build rapport and trust,” he said.
At the same time, Craft said, he plans in the near future to meet with community and church leaders to speak “to our youth about doing better and respecting each other and valuing life, period.”
“We have to partner with the community and create a sense of inclusiveness and not division. ... The ‘us versus them’ concept doesn’t work,” he said. “We can never move forward and build a positive relationship with our community until we recognize how our community wants to be policed.”
He added that he will always hold his officers accountable for their actions.
In the future, Craft said, he’d like to organize softball and basketball games for officers and residents.
A native of Itta Bena, Craft said he “grew up in a poverty-stricken community,” and “like most people here in Greenwood, I am no stranger to poverty or drugs. I have lived and seen it my entire life. In reference to crime … I’ve found this to be true: Anywhere you have poor people, you’re going to have crime. It’s just the nature of it.”
Growing up, Craft, like his peers, harbored dreams of becoming a pro athlete — in his case, a basketball player. He played the sport at Leflore County High School, from which he graduated in 2000.
He studied computer science at Mississippi Valley State University but later left to work as a corrections officer at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
In 2004, Craft joined the Greenwood Police Department as a patrol officer. “I kind of fell into it,” he said.
Over the years, he worked his way through the ranks and various facets of the department. He joined narcotics in 2007 and then worked as the department’s training officer froma 2016 until he became chief.
“I’ve had an opportunity to work all sides of the department, which gave me an overall knowledge of how the department operates,” he said.
Craft also wanted to address recent grumblings from the community — published on the Commonwealth’s editorial page as well as posted on social media — complaining about the department retaining Jody Bradley, the former police chief, as an executive administrator.
Several have argued that Bradley’s new position with the department has diminished Craft’s role.
Wanting to set the record straight, Craft said, “I am the chief of police here in Greenwood. I make my own decisions; I am my own man and always have been. I have been in the job too long to be influenced by anyone.”
Craft said Bradley is “a civilian asset” who “has no authority over or command over me and my staff. As a matter of fact, he works for me. So with that being said, let’s focus on the task at hand, and that is making Greenwood a safer and better place for everyone.”
