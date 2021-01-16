Eight candidates, five of whom are incumbents, had qualified by Friday to run for Greenwood’s upcoming municipal election.
The deadline to qualify is Feb. 5. Party primaries will be held April 6 and the general election, June. 8.
The incumbents who have qualified are:
• Mayor Carolyn McAdams, an independent who was first elected in 2009.
• Ward 1’s Johnny Jennings, a Republican who was first elected to the City Council in 1993.
• Ward 2’s Lisa Cookston, a Republican who was first elected to the council in 2009.
• Ward 4’s Charles McCoy, a Democrat who was first elected in 2005.
• Ward 5’s Andrew Powell, a Democrat who was first elected in 2014.
Those who have qualified to seek positions now held by incumbents are:
• Kenderick Cox, a Democrat vying for the position of mayor.
Cox, a teacher in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, previously ran for mayor in 2017.
• Kiara S. Williams, a Democrat vying for the Ward 4 council seat.
Williams is a counselor at Leflore Legacy Academy, the county’s first charter school.
• Lavoris Leroy Weathers, a Democrat vying for the Ward 5 council seat.
Weathers is the founder of Operation Peace Treaty, an anti-gun-violence community group.
Incumbent council members who have yet to qualify for re-election are Ward 3’s Ronnie Stevenson, Ward 6’s David Jordan and Ward 7’s Carl Palmer, all Democrats. All three said, however, that they intend to run again for the seats they now hold.
Stevenson was first elected in 2003, Jordan in 1985 and Palmer in 1989.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
