It will be six months on Sept. 13 since the first novel coronavirus case was identified in Leflore County.
The Greenwood Commonwealth is seeking residents of Leflore County who would like to share how their lives have been affected by COVID-19 and their experiences since the pandemic hit. We would like to hear from you — whether you’ve lost a family member, a friend, a job or business; had to modify, postpone or cancel major life events, such as a wedding, birthday party or funeral; or if you would just like to express how you’ve been coping with life under quarantine.
A brief online survey is available at www.tinyurl.com/GWCOVID19. Those who fill out the survey may be contacted by a reporter from the Commonwealth.
For more information, contact staff writer Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com.
