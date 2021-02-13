The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has awarded Leflore County a grant to continue its efforts to beautify the area through the collection of waste tires.
The county was awarded a $50,000 two-year grant to continue the local collection program for small-quantity generators of waste tires, a press release from the department said Friday.
Funding for the grant is provided from a fee charged on the wholesale sale of every new motor vehicle tire sold in Mississippi. The fee provides the funds to encourage the proper management and disposal of waste tires.
According to the Department of Environmental Quality’s website, the program involves various aspects of waste tire management, including the permitting and compliance of waste tire facilities, funding for waste tire collection and recycling activities, cleanup of illegal waste tire dumps as well as market development activities for Mississippi waste-tire-derived products.
