A bill that has passed the Mississippi House would pay Curtis Flowers one-tenth of what he is seeking for wrongful imprisonment.
As first reported by The Taxpayers Channel, House Bill 1414 lists several approvals to pay damages to organizations and individuals, including Flowers, who was tried six times in connection with four homicides before an indictment against him was dismissed last September.
The bill, which awaits action in the Senate, would set aside $50,000 for Flowers as compensation for damages and an additional $50,000 for legal fees.
In November, Flowers filed a lawsuit against the state of Mississippi to recover $500,000 in damages plus legal fees.
Mississippi law provides $50,000 for each year of wrongful imprisonment, up to a maximum of $500,000. A stipulation for accepting the money is that the wrongly convicted person can’t sue the state.
Flowers is being represented by the Mississippi Center for Justice’s Robert McDuff of Jackson.
The Taxpayers Channel reported that as of Monday morning, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office had missed its deadline to file an answer to Flowers’ complaint by a month.
According to the Montgomery County Circuit Court docket, Wilson Minor, who represents the Attorney General’s Office, asked the court for an extension, which gave him until Jan. 29 to file an answer to Flowers’ complaint.
Flowers was tried six times for the deaths of Bertha Tardy, Carmen Rigby, Robert Golden and Derrick “BoBo” Stewart in a 1996 shooting at Tardy Furniture in Winona. He was convicted and sentenced to death four times, but each time his conviction was overturned because of prosecutorial misconduct.
At two other trials, the jury was deadlocked and did not issue a verdict.
The Mississippi Supreme Court overturned his first three convictions between 2000 and 2007, citing racial discrimination in jury selection. Flowers’ fourth and fifth trials ended in hung juries. During his sixth trial in June 2010, he was convicted of all four homicides, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that conviction in 2019, also citing racial bias in jury selection.
In September, the Attorney General’s Office, which took over the case from District Attorney Doug Evans, declined to prosecute Flowers for a seventh time and requested that the indictment be dismissed. The case received nationwide attention from an American Public Media Reports podcast, “In the Dark: Season 2,” which highlighted the missteps in the prosecution of Flowers.
