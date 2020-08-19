Thanks to a better-than-anticipated rebound in patient revenue, Greenwood Leflore Hospital almost broke even last month, even before applying more than a half-million dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds.
The financial performance in July was easily the best the hospital has done since the outbreak of the virus in March, giving hospital officials confidence that they can weather the pandemic’s storm, at least through the end of 2020, with the nearly $53 million in reserves they’ve been able to build up.
“Our recovery of our service volume has been higher than we initially projected. ... That gives us some comfort there,” said Gary Marchand, interim chief executive officer, following Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Greenwood Leflore Hospital Board.
In July, the hospital’s operating revenues dipped less than 1% while expenses fell more than 6% from the same month the year before. As a result, the operating loss was roughly $149,000, compared to a loss of $744,000 in July 2019.
After adding investment income of $88,000 and $570,000 in coronavirus relief money, the hospital turned a profit of $510,000, compared to losing $733,000 a year ago.
“We had a better month,” Dawne Holmes, the chief financial officer, observed in a bit of understatement.
With just two months left to go in the current fiscal year, the Greenwood hospital is showing a cumulative loss of almost $1.3 million compared to a loss of nearly $6 million for the same time period a year ago.
Much of the improvement has been enabled by nearly $23 million in federal grant money that the hospital has received. The funding comes from relief measures Congress passed to help hospitals deal with the additional costs of treating COVID-19 patients and the revenue they lost when they were ordered to stop most elective procedures during the early months of the pandemic in order to preserve personal protective equipment.
So far the Greenwood hospital has used $14 million of the grant money to cover what would otherwise have been massive losses. It still has $9 million to draw from in coming months.
In addition, the hospital took advantage of another federal program that allowed it to receive $16.5 million in advance Medicare payments. That money, which has to be paid back over the next year out of future reimbursements from the government insurance program, has significantly added to the hospital’s cash cushion, at least temporarily.
Even without it, the hospital had $36.2 million in reserves at the end of July, compared to $24.7 million at the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1.
The flow of COVID-19 patients to the hospital has not let up, but the severity of their illness and the rate of fatalities has been falling, Marchand said. On Tuesday, the hospital was treating 15 patients with the respiratory disease, but only two had such severe complications that they had to be put on ventilators to help them breathe. Of the 49 patients to die at the Greenwood hospital from COVID-19 since March 28, just 12 have died in the past two months.
Marchand said the medical staff speculates that the coronavirus could be mutating to a less deadly form.
Nevertheless, the hospital continues to build its capacity for treating patients needing intensive care, whether from the virus or other causes.
It has equipped so far 28 beds for intensive care, including 15 dedicated to COVID-19 patients. By the end of the month, the total ICU beds will be 32, with 16 for COVID-19, Marchand said.
Although Tuesday’s census of patients with the virus had pushed the hospital to near capacity for treating those infected, Marchand was hopeful that the hospital would be able to maintain its perfect record. “We’ve not turned away a patient yet,” he said.
• Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
