A new group, the Christian Pastors Coalition for Change, is hoping other citizens will join it in praying for resolution to the community’s issues.
Formed in response to last month’s mass shooting that claimed the lives of two people and injured eight others, the group is composed of 12 local pastors who decided to get together in order to address violence and other problems in the community.
“We’re just about, in a nutshell, doing what we can to uplift the community,” said Dr. Montrell Greene of Sycamore Street Church of Christ. He is leading the coalition of pastors.
“We believe it’s imperative for us to do what we can to reach out and address community issues where feasible. And so, that’s what brought us to try to do what we can out of the gate to address the challenge with violence in our community and the loss of life that we’ve witnessed in our community at an alarming rate,” Greene said.
There have been 22 homicides this year in Leflore County.
The coalition’s first public event was held Oct. 29 on the front steps of City Hall. This was just five days after an assailant with an AR-15 semiautomatic assault rifle fired into a crowd of people during a post-funeral gathering.
And during a coalition-sponsored day of prayer and fasting on Monday, Greene said it was “beautiful” to see participation from various people throughout the community and not just those who are pastors in the coalition or are members of the pastors’ churches.
The coalition will continue to pray for law enforcement, locally elected leaders and people who have been affected by violence as well as the community at large, Greene said.
He said the coalition will host other events, probably virtually given the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopes to includes various entities of the community that the coalition for which the coalition has prayed.
The Rev. Dr. Calvin Collins of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church said the coalition helps provide “strength in numbers.”
Bishop Milton Glass, pastor of New Green Grove Church of Faith, said one of the responsibilities of church leaders is to pray for the community.
“We don’t want to look like we’re out just to be seen, but we want to put our faith into action,” he said.
More information about the group can be found on its Facebook page, Christian Pastors Coalition for Change.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
