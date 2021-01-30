The former general manager of the Greenwood Country Club says she is shocked and hurt over her firing this past week.
Brooke Baugh came on board as general manager of the private club a year ago.
“To clear up any rumors, the Board of Directors at Greenwood Country Club have decided that it is best for GCC if I am no longer there. They have terminated me immediately,” she said in a public post on Facebook Thursday.
“Thank you all of the wonderful members I have had the pleasure of serving this past year. I am disappointed and hurt. But otherwise, it will work out in the end. Thank you for allowing me to serve you and to get to know each and every one of you.”
The post earned more than 60 comments of praise and support.
In an emailed letter to club members, the club’s leadership said, “The Board of Governors would like to inform you that Brooke Baugh is no longer with Greenwood Country Club. We want to thank her for her service and wish her the best in all her future endeavors.”
The email says John Pielemeier will be acting as the club’s interim general manager and that all club services should be fully operational and functioning normally.
When asked for further comment, Baugh responded via a Facebook message that she was not interested in discussing the matter further.
“As you can imagine I am incredibly disappointed and have not had time to decompress from this shocking decision by the Board of Governors,” she said.
Michael Naaman, the club’s president, declined to comment about the personnel move.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
