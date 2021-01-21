Hilda Harrington loved the Greenwood community, and the community loved her back.
There was neither a place in town where she wasn’t recognized and welcomed nor a person who didn’t enjoy her warm, loving nature.
“It was such a remarkable thing that everybody loved her and embraced her,” said Mayor Carolyn McAdams, Miss Harrington’s older sister. “People in this community were just wonderful to her.”
Miss Harrington died Wednesday afternoon at Greenwood Leflore Hospital from COVID-19 complications. She was 63 and would have turned 64 Jan. 27.
Miss Harrington was born with Down syndrome, and her family moved from Houston, Mississippi, to Greenwood so she could take advantage of the former Little Red School House, which provided services for special-needs children, McAdams said.
Miss Harrington was never short on friends or family, always basking in their love and returning it.
“She knew more people than I did. We would go to the grocery store, and people would know who Hilda was. I was just amazed,” said McAdams, who is recovering from COVID-19 herself.
Miss Harrington was also always well-received during visits to Dr. Henry Flautt’s office.
She was close with her mother, Betty Harrington. Both McAdams and her brother, Ruble Harrington, who also lives in Greenwood, helped take care of their mother and sister.
McAdams even moved in with her mother and younger sister after her mother developed breast cancer at the age of 90.
“I was glad I was able to come and see that dynamic of my mother and sister. It was truly a blessing,” McAdams said.
Mrs. Harrington died in 2019 at the age of 99. McAdams continued to reside with her sister and took care of her after work.
McAdams said Ruble Harrington was also a loving caregiver for both their mother and sister and continued to take care of Miss Harrington after their mother died. “My brother really took care of them for many, many years,” McAdams said.
Annette Smith said she would see Miss Harrington at least once a week at her salon, Annette and Shelia’s. “I can’t find the words to express just how much joy she brought,” Smith said.
“She was a very loving child. Everyone who met her fell in love with her ... just real kind-hearted.”
Among Smith’s favorite memories of Miss Harrington were the times she would imitate Elvis Presley, her favorite celebrity. “She loved Elvis, and she always imitated him,” Smith said. “Then she would make all the people in the salon laugh, and they would all applaud her.”
Local choir director Paul Brown, who knew her love for Presley well, said he performed a version of “Love Me Tender” just for her during one of the many times he would spend Sunday afternoons with her.
Brown said he will always treasure the times spent with Miss Harrington and will miss her happily showing off her newly polished nails and her collection of photographs.
“She was just a sweet, sweet person,” Brown said. “The world is going to be just a slightly dimmer place without her.”
Kathy Whicker, a lifelong friend of the mayor’s, said of Miss Harrington, “There are very few people who can unite a community like she did.”
Miss Harrington and the community always looked forward to her birthday parties at Webster’s. Numerous people would attend those parties, including Nancy Byrd, the former owner of the restaurant, McAdams said.
“Nobody wanted to miss that event,” said Whicker, adding that her children from Arkansas and her sister from New Orleans would travel to Greenwood to attend the gathering.
“I don’t know of any single person who impacted so many people and passed so much joy and love along” as Miss Harrington did, Whicker said.
Lyn McCool, McAdams’ daughter, said of Miss Harrington, “Although she was born (almost) 64 years ago with Down syndrome, she was also born with the gift of unconditional love, which not many people have in their own lifetime.”
Miss Harrington will be missed, but she is now rejoicing in heaven with her mother and her father, Hiller Harrington, who passed away in 1999, McCool said.
Staff writer Adam Bakst contributed to this report.
