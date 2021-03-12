The Greenwood Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that happened within 24 hours of each other but otherwise remain unconnected, says Police Chief Terrence Craft.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, a house on the 100 block of Bryant Street was shot several times, Craft said.
However, police were not aware of this shooting until Thursday, when a family member made a report, Craft said.
No one was hit.
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police received a call about shots fired on the 400 block of Avenue H, Craft said.
According to residents in the area, shots fired from one vehicle were directed at another vehicle, hitting that vehicle several times.
No one was injured in the shooting, Craft said. Shell casings were collected at both crime scenes, but the chief declined to say what kind.
He added that authorities believe there’s no connection between these two shooting incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.