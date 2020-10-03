After months of planning and COVID-19-related delays, a Fannie Lou Hamer marker honoring the 1965 Voting Rights Act and spearheaded by Mississippi Valley State University students will be unveiled Tuesday.
Beginning at 1 p.m., a ceremony will be held in front of the Sunflower County Courthouse at 200 Second St., Indianola.
The marker has been a project of Dr. Sade Turnipseed, who teaches history at MVSU, and students from her public history course, led by 17-year-old Brian Diyaolu.
“At MVSU, we care about historical figures in America. We want to make sure these cherished and important people are remembered,” said Diyaolu.
“Individuals are remembered in the sands of time, and Mrs. Hamer falls in this category of people. So, we made it our sacred duty to honor her contributions so that she is not forgotten.”
Dr. Jerryl Briggs, the university’s president, has supported the project.
“Here at MVSU, we pride ourselves on putting students first, and Dr. Turnipseed truly does just that. I congratulate her and the students on this outstanding accomplishment. Understanding the significance of our nation’s history is extremely important because, through this knowledge, we can build stronger communities,” said Briggs.
Turnipseed said the location of the marker is significant.
“This is the historic spot where Fannie Lou Hamer, and other Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) members, stood in protest of voter suppression in the state of Mississippi and throughout the American South,” she said.
“The date of the unveiling is significant because Mrs. Hamer was born on that day in 1917 on a cotton plantation in Sunflower County. This would have been Mrs. Hamer’s 103rd birthday celebration,” Turnipseed added.
The group received financial support from the Sunflower County Board of Supervisors, Khafre Inc., Bell Grove Baptist Church and individuals.
The historical marker will be the world’s first commemorating Hamer’s stance to ensure all Americans’ voting rights.
On Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, guaranteeing African Americans the right to vote, due in part to Hamer’s and SNCC’s advocacy.
Turnipseed said, “This public history endeavor allowed MVSU students to reach new heights by demonstrating their appreciation for the contributions that Mrs. Hamer and her contemporaries made to America.”
