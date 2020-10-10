The Park Avenue building that housed Pizza Hut is being renovated, but it is unknown what business might be moving in.
According to Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams, the city is aware that the building owner is doing some work on the roof, but no one has filled out new business forms with City Hall.
The restaurant, which had been operating in Greenwood since the 1970s, closed last month, and its signage was removed.
The building has been painted a new, tan color, and items from inside have been removed and piled in the parking lot.
NPC International, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut and Wendy’s, declared bankruptcy in early July.
The Kansas-based company announced it was closing 300 of its stores and trying to sell more than 900 other locations. It as accrued more than $903 million in debt.
Other nearby Pizza Huts, including one in Batesville and another in Winona, have also been closed.
