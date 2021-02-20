When the snow and ice that have accumulated in the Greenwood area thaw, problems with pothole-riddled roads and broken pipes will ensue.
Jerry Smith, the road manager for Leflore County, said Friday of the snow and ice that “no doubt it’s going to do some damage” to the roads.
For the time being, Smith said, county workers are using motor graders to clear snow and ice off roads.
Kris Blakely, president of Dixie Roofing, a roofing contractor based in Winona, said the winter storm that began last Sunday prevented Blakely and his workers from completing roofing projects throughout the area he serves, which includes Greenwood.
“It just shut us down,” he said. Come Monday, when warmer temperatures over the weekend are expected to continue to melt the snow and ice, Blakely said he and his workers may be able to resume roofing projects.
Blakely said that through the duration of the winter storm, his company received several calls from customers inquiring what they could do about the snow and ice on their roofs.
He said one common problem that will emerge from the thawing is ghost drips, which occur when snow and ice that have pooled on top of a roof begin to melt and cause leaks. Blakely said that this problem is caused by frozen gutters that don’t allow water to
trickle off the roof.
Once frozen gutters begin to thaw and the water can escape off the roof, it’s no longer a problem, Blakely said.
For the time being, until the snow and ice completely melt off of roofs, Blakely advises that homeowners and building owners don’t climb up.
“Just don’t get on your roof during this stuff. If I’m not going to let my guys get up there during this, then you should not either,” he said.
While the winter storm has passed, Blakely said one way for homeowners and building owners to protect the roofs of their homes and businesses is to purchase an ice and water shield.
While this week’s past winter storm is a rare event, Blakely said it’s better to be extra protected.
Tony Westerfield of Westerfield Plumbing & Heating Inc. said he began to receive calls from customers about frozen pipes beginning last Sunday. Since then the calls haven’t stopped.
“We got frozen pipes everywhere. It’s not just in one place,” he said.
Now that the snow and ice are thawing, Westerfield said he’s begun to receive calls about broken pipes.
“There’s nothing you can do. If they froze up, most of the time they’re going to bust somewhere,” Westerfield said, though he added that sometimes frozen pipes do not burst.
Although much can’t be done about frozen pipes, Westerfield said that the best way to keep them from freezing is to add insulation to pipes and to allow faucets to run water — stronger than a drip — if the temperature outside is below 32 degrees.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.