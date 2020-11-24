Leflore County Supervisor Reginald Moore has been charged with a DUI-related offense.
Moore, 47, was arrested Saturday by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and charged with DUI refusal. He was taken to the Leflore County Jail, where he was released on his own recognizance.
DUI refusal is invoked when a driver refuses a law enforcement officer’s request to take a breath test to determine the driver’s blood alcohol level.
Under Mississippi’s Implied Consent Law, DUI refusal ultimately results in an automatic suspension of the driver’s license for at least 90 days.
Moore declined on Monday to discuss further specifics about the arrest or make further comment.
The 47-year-old has represented District 2 since late 2018. He was appointed to the seat following the death of his father and longtime county supervisor Robert Moore.
Reginald Moore was elected in 2019 to a full four-year term on the board. He serves as its vice president.
