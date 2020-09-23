A Leflore County man was found dead from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in the backyard of a residence within the Brazil Homes complex.
Michael Givens, 21, who was not a resident of Brazil Homes, was visiting a friend in the area, Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Givens’ death is the 17th homicide in Leflore County this year, 16 of which involved guns.
The most recent two homicide victims were Larry Montgomery and William McGee Jr. of Greenwood, who died from gunshot wounds last Thursday following an incident on the 100 block of East Johnson Street.
Sheriff Ricky Banks could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
