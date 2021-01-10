Two more COVID-19 deaths have been added to Carroll County’s total, bringing it to 20.
The infection rate in that county is rising as well.
The two deaths were among 22 statewide reported Sunday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. They occurred between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5 but were later attributed to COVID-19 from coroners’ death certificate reports.
Both victims were white, but other details about them were not immediately available.
Of the 20 people to die in Carroll County from the virus, 11 were white and nine Black.
In November, the county experienced one of the highest infection rates in the state. At one point last week, it had fallen back down toward one of the lowest. It is now heading again in a dangerous direction.
For the week ending Friday, Carroll County averaged 7.32 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That rate is only slightly less than the state average of 7.33 and ranks 41st out of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
It is, though, still significantly lower than the rate in Leflore County. During the same time period, Leflore County averaged 9.43 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, ranking No. 15.
