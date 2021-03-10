Leflore County has recorded its 123rd death from COVID-19.
The latest victim, who was Black, died between Jan. 14 and March 2. The death was later attributed to the coronavirus by a coroner’s death certificate report. It was officially added to Leflore County’s total on Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Greenwood Leflore Hospital, as of Tuesday morning, again had no patients in its COVID-19 intensive care unit, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. It is the sixth straight day the unit has been empty, extending the longest stretch of inactivity since the unit was created in March 2020.
In neighboring Carroll County, the infection rate is rising again. For the week ending Sunday, the county averaged 2.30 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That was the seventh-highest rate in the state.
Leflore County, at 1.42, ranked 27th.
Both counties are above the state average rate of 1.34.
