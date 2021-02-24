Ira Charles “Charlie” Jones was a genial man known for his contributions to his church as well as his work as a pharmacist, friends said Tuesday.
Mr. Jones died Monday at his home near Greenwood. He was 82.
“Just a great guy. He always had a kind word to say to people,” said Bubba DeLoach, a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood, where Mr. Jones was a longtime member.
DeLoach, who knew Mr. Jones for more than 30 years, said, “When I think of him, I just think of a guy that’s full of wisdom. Just a kind-spirited guy that’s always willing to help anybody.”
Mr. Jones was raised in Edinburgh and graduated from Edinburgh High School. After earning a pharmacy degree from the University of Mississippi, he began his career as a pharmacist working at Allen’s Drug Store in Starkville.
In the 1960s, he moved to Greenwood and began to work at Roberts Drug Store. He and Curtis Hodges, who died last March, purchased Roberts Drug Store and also Barrett Drugs.
They eventually closed Roberts Drug Store and changed the name of Barrett Drugs to Barrett-Hodges Drugs. The two men had met in pharmacy school in 1959 and remained friends.
They also owned and operated other pharmacies in the Greenwood area, including Eastgate Pharmacy, Downtown Drugs and the Medical Center pharmacy.
Mr. Jones officially retired in 2019.
“Working with Charlie never felt like (having) a boss. He was more like family,” said Teri White, a pharmacist who has worked at Downtown Drugs since 1983. She said Hodges was the same way.
Cathy Jennings, another pharmacist at Downtown Drugs, said Mr. Jones was “always fun to work with. He was the kind of pharmacist that everybody talked to, that everybody respected.”
Outside work, Mr. Jones listened to music, wrote poetry and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist, where he was a member for 31 years.
He “loved his friends and his family and his church and loved the Lord,” said one of his sons, Charlie Jones of Forkville, a pastor.
“He was just a really good person. A good Christian man, a good businessman, just a good friend,” White said. “And we’ll all miss him greatly.”
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Eva Miller Jones, as well as his other son, Jerry Jones of Greenwood.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home. Mr. Jones will be buried at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery near Edinburgh.
