A 22-year-old Itta Bena man died from a gunshot wound late last week.
Derjavis James was shot once Friday evening, according to coroner Debra Sanders. He later died at Greenwood Leflore Hospital around 7:30 p.m.
The Leflore County Sheriff’s Department has arrested and charged 28-year-old Lilosie Stovall of Itta Bena with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.
Sheriff Ricky Banks said his department received a call in reference to a shooting on Humphreys Street in Itta Bena around 6:40 p.m. Friday.
Banks said deputies recovered shell casings — he would not disclose the type or how many were recovered — but have yet to retrieve a weapon.
Sanders said an autopsy will be conducted on James.
On Saturday, Leflore County deputies arrested Stovall, 705 Martin Luther King St., Itta Bena, and held him at the Leflore County Jail for an investigation.
Stovall was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in connection with James’ death. Stovall remained behind bars at the Leflore County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Banks said James and Stovall knew each other but the motivation for the fatal shooting remains unclear, and he added that the case is still under investigation.
This is Leflore County’s first homicide of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.