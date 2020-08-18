The Leflore County Board of Supervisors listened to information Monday about technologically advanced thermometers that will be used to take the temperatures of people entering county buildings.
Fred Randle, director of the Greenwood-Leflore Emergency Management Agency, told the board about the features of the thermometers. The supervisors had asked Randle on Aug. 3 to bring them more information on the devices.
After discussion and questions from the board, Randle said he would itemize eight of these devices in next year’s budget.
They tentatively are to be placed in the Sheriff’s Office, the Civic Center, the Juvenile Detention Center, the Unit Systems building, the jail and the Solid Waste Department. Two will go in the courthouse.
The cost of the thermometers is to be covered by COVID-19-related reimbursement grants.
Randle and Board Attorney Joyce Chiles also assured the board that the grants would cover expenses for quarantining employees as well as pay for those working to mitigate COVID-19.
The board also voted unanimously to take part in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beaver Control Program.
“We are going to need somebody to come in here and blow these dams,” said District 1 Supervisor Sam Abraham.
According to the USDA website, “wildlife services provides technical assistance and direct management for beaver damage. This includes assistance to communities, ranchers, municipal officials, farmers, and others.”
To participate, the county must pay $7,500 a year.
Reginald Moore, board vice president, agreed that this would address an important problem for the county. “I just want some more information, but I think it’s definitely needed,” he said, before seconding the motion.
Applications are due by September. Abraham said that after the county applies, someone should be able to come in and explain the process further.
