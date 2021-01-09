With snowfall in the forecast for this weekend, officials are advising Greenwood area drivers to take heed.
Thomas Winesett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, said Leflore County is likely to accumulate snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning and possibly the early afternoon.
Winesett, speaking Friday, said the exact amount is still uncertain, but he said it is estimated at 1 to 2 inches. Because the weather is always subject to change, the best way to monitor any changes in the forecast is by regularly checking www.weather.gov, he said.
“It depends a little bit on how far north that moisture gets,” he said.
“If the moisture stays a little farther south, it won’t get to be that much, but if that moisture makes it a little farther north, you could see some locally higher amounts greater than 2 inches.”
Winesett added that this could lead to snow-covered roads, especially bridges and overpasses, so those commuting on Monday morning should watch for slick spots and other cold-weather hazards. Also, they should make sure to clear snow that has accumulated on any vehicles.
County Road Manager Jerry Smith said he and his team were preparing for the weekend weather.
Smith said he was paying particularly close attention to bridges.
“We are preparing with pea gravel and salt for smaller bridges,” he said Friday. “We have some who will be on call this weekend.”
Smith said that those who plan to drive on Monday morning should check their tires’ treads and air pressure this weekend and also make sure their brakes are in good shape.
He advised that if drivers should face any problem on the road, they can call the road department at 455-5400.
Meanwhile, at Greenwood Market Place, the store’s manager, Derrick Simpson, said he had seen increased business following the snowy forecast.
Among the things he said customers are purchasing are water, bread, paper products and other staple items.
Expecting this reaction from the community, Simpson said he actually upped his orders of these products on Thursday. “We are prepared,” he said.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.