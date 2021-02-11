The number of those in the Carroll County School District quarantining due to exposure to COVID-19 has risen for the second week in a row.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 36 students at J.Z. George High School were quarantining for the week of Feb. 2-5, with three testing positive for the disease. No students or staff had tested positive or were quarantining at Marshall Elementary.
Numbers from the previous week showed 24 Carroll County students and staff were isolated during the week of Jan. 25-29. For the week of Jan. 18-22, the total was just four.
The two-school district has been using in-person instruction for the entire school year, except when earlier outbreaks caused it to use distance learning for two weeks in December and two weeks in November.
In Leflore County, Pillow Academy, for the week of Feb. 2-5, reports no students and between one and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Under the Health Department’s guidelines, when a case total is between one and five, the exact figure is suppressed to protect personal identity.
However, seven students at the academy are quarantining due to exposure to the virus.
Pillow Academy, a private school, has been holding in-person classes for the entire school year. So far in 2021, six Pillow teachers and 18 students have tested positive for COVID-19.
In the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, only one staff member at Leflore County High School was quarantining due to exposure, with no new positive cases. There are 14 public schools in the district, which has conducted distance learning for the entire school year.
North New Summit School, which last week showed five students quarantining due to exposure to the virus for the week of Jan. 25-29, did not report numbers this week.
Likewise, Carroll and Delta Streets academies continue to not report their numbers to the state, although the state Department of Health has ordered all schools to do so. A statement last year from the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools, under which those schools fall, said that its schools should not have to report COVID-19 numbers to the state.
