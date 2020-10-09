Authorities are still trying to determine what caused an SUV to overturn Wednesday and kill its driver and her 3-month-old granddaughter.
Meanwhile an outpouring of sympathy was coming over the deaths of Sandra Coleman, the 47-year-old Greenwood grandmother, and the child.
Coleman was driving west on U.S. 82 near its intersection with Bowie Lane at about 6:15 p.m. when she apparently lost control, causing the vehicle to flip over multiple times. Tiara Coleman, the 3-month-old, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Although it was initially reported that Sandra Coleman was also ejected, Greenwood Police Chief Jody Bradley said Thursday that she was still in the vehicle when emergency personnel arrived. After being removed from the vehicle, Coleman was transported by ambulance to Greenwood Leflore Hospital, where she died about an hour later, according to Bradley.
The police chief said he did not know whether Tiara Coleman had been restrained in a car seat at the time of the accident. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
As word of the deaths spread, friends and neighbors sent condolences and prayers via social media.
In Sandra Coleman’s Facebook biography, she writes she was “a fun-loving person who loves to be involved with family, my children, sports and shopping.”
