Leflore County officials have been working on Florewood Park — a county site for COVID-19 vaccinations — after its roads were left bumpy and muddy after back-to-back winter storms and continuous rain.
On Tuesday, Jerry Smith, the road manager for the county, said his department had been out at 6 a.m. to scatter limestone on problem areas.
“As far I know, right now, they are moving,” he said.
Smith said that, to his knowledge, only one person had gotten stuck in mud; otherwise it had been “a little bumpy” but with no major problems.
Smith told county supervisors at their Monday meeting that he would be working throughout the week to make sure the site would be maintained and kept safe. He said he would be there Wednesday — when the Mississippi State Department of Health is not administering vaccines — to recheck the area and keep areas dry if needed.
“We just got to work with it, and we’re going to make sure we get it worked out, because what they are doing out there is really important,” Smith said Tuesday.
