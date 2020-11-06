A former law enforcement officer who now runs a local community center with his wife offered a helping hand to the Greenwood Police Department Thursday in order to address crime in the city.
“I’m just offering my services. I’m giving you all the ball,” Earnest Adams told the City Council during its meeting Thursday.
He was invited by council member David Jordan, who has been aggrieved by the 22 homicides that have occurred this year in Leflore County. “All of us are sitting up here, and there’s nothing going on,” Jordan said, referring to the council.
Adams, a former police officer who worked for departments in Albany, Georgia, and the Atlanta University Center, returned to his hometown of Greenwood last year to launch the Greenwood Community Center, located on Avenue I, with his wife, Debra.
He touted his experience serving on a SWAT team, solving homicides and making large drug busts as reasons why he can assist Greenwood’s police.
He said that through his work with the Community Center, he has been able to develop a rapport with residents and learn valuable information about crime.
Residents are afraid of getting caught in the crossfire of shootings and don’t feel comfortable reporting crimes to the police because they fear retaliation, he said.
Adams claimed that the Greenwood Police Department is short on manpower, that officers are not properly equipped and that there’s a lot of information from the community the police don’t know.
He also said the department should switch to three eight-hour shifts for officers because 12-hour shifts can wear them out.
“I know how the people are, and I know that they’re unhappy,” Adams said. “The people that elected you all, they’re not happy.”
He said the council must “show changes” in order for the city government to regain its trust from the community.
Jordan said he wants Adams to be a part of the Police Department “in some capacity.”
Mayor Carolyn McAdams said that under Chief Jody Bradley, the police have been rebuilding trust with the community since the chief has visited various parts of town to meet residents. She added that she and the police have begun to receive tips concerning crime.
“Our police department, I think, is doing a fine job. We solved all those crimes but one,” she said.
Adams told the council that the knowledge the city currently has is not working and that things must change. The council took no action after he spoke.
In other business:
• Susan Bailey, director of Public Works, discussed delays with trash pickup.
Bailey said the city normally has four trucks that pick up trash throughout Greenwood. Two have been in the shop, but one of those two should be up and running again, Bailey said. She added that she’s trying to hire another driver and has an interview with an applicant Friday.
The city has five trash routes, and it takes two and a half to three weeks for the trucks to cover Greenwood, Bailey said. If all four trash trucks were running, it would take about a week and a half to pick up all of the city’s trash.
In the past, COVID-19 infections among Public Works employees as well as the lack of manpower have delayed trash pickup.
Ward 4’s Charles McCoy said he’s received numerous calls from residents in his ward complaining that trash in their yards had not been collected.
McAdams said the city is looking at getting extra assistance to have the city’s trash picked up all at once in order to catch up.
Even with the possible help, Bailey said that once trash is picked up from a household, often the resident will put out a pile of trash the next day.
• Danielle Morgan, the executive director of the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the council she and others with the CVB have been working to bring a six-part television series about Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, to film in Greenwood. The series, “Woman of the Movement,” would premiere on ABC next year.
The filming would bring in local jobs and opportunities since sets would have to be built and food would need to be catered to the cast and crew, Morgan said.
A producer and a location manager of the show spoke to the Leflore County Board of Supervisors last month about using parts of Leflore County to film the show, such as the Leflore County Civic Center. The supervisors voted to have their attorney, Joyce Chiles, and the production’s attorneys draft a written contract to present at a future board meeting.
Morgan said “we just have to tweak a few little things” in the paperwork to have a done deal. She said she hopes to release more information about the project soon.
• The council voted to sell property it owns at 100 W. Market St. to the Johnson-McAdams architect firm for $3,500.
The vacant lot once was the site of the Cowan Music building. The City Council voted last year to have the building demolished, calling it a health and safety hazard. Scout LLC, owned by Floyd Melton III, donated the lot to the city in May.
McAdams said Johnson-McAdams will partner with Viking Range to use the vacant lot as an outdoor kitchen and recreational venue.
The sale will put the property back on the tax rolls, create three to five new jobs and relieve the city “of the burden of maintenance of said structure,” according to the city’s resolution.
• The council confirmed Meagan Howard to the board of the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library System. Howard will replace Elizabeth Hinckley, who has moved out of town.
Howard’s term will end Jan. 1, 2024.
