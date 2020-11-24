Trials for three Greenwood men who were charged with murder in connection with a fatal 2016 shooting have been rescheduled for January.
The cases for Sedrick Buchanan, Demarious Jackson and Anthony Flowers will be heard by Circuit Judge Ashley Hines on Jan. 20, according to a trial docket posted on the district attorney’s website.
On Dec. 28, 2016, responding to a call reporting shots fired around Main and Palace streets, police found the body of 23-year-old Jacarius Marquelle Keys.
Police charged Michael Holland, then 22, with murder in Keys’ death. Charged with acting in concert of murder were Buchanan and Jackson, who were both 23 at the time; Flowers, who was 21; and Ladarius Lemock, then 22.
Keys, Buchanan, Holland and two other people had been indicted by a Leflore County grand jury in the Aug. 16, 2015, drive-by shooting on U.S. 82 that led to the death of 27-year-old D’Alandis Love and injured three other males who were in the vehicle with Love.
In January 2018, a grand injury indicted Buchanan, Flowers, Holland, Jackson and Lemock for first-degree murder in Keys’ death, according to court records. Holland pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last April and was sentenced to life in prison.
Four months later, Lemock pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in Keys’ death. Lemock received a 20-year sentence, with six years to be spent in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, five years of post-release supervision and nine years of unsupervised post-release supervision.
Since Holland and Lemock’s sentencings, the three remaining men’s cases have been pushed back. An order of continuance for all three was filed Nov. 16.
Buchanan is represented by attorney Jacob Jenkins; Jackson is represented by Kevin Horan; Flowers is represented by Neysha Sanders.
Last August, Sanders filed a motion for severance for Flowers, arguing that such a move “is in the best interest of justice and is appropriate to promote a fair determination of his innocence of each offense.”
The court granted severance later that month.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.