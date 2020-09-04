Charges have been dropped against Curtis Flowers, who faced six trials for a quadruple homicide committed in Winona in 1996.
After more than 20 years in prison, most of it on death row, Flowers will not be tried a seventh time.
On Friday, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office submitted a motion for the charges’ dismissal to Montgomery County Circuit Judge Joey Loper, who signed an order granting the motion.
The Flowers case received nationwide attention from an APM Reports podcast, “In the Dark: Season 2,” that highlighted the many legal and racial missteps throughout Flowers’ legal battle. The podcast has been downloaded more than 38 million times.
“Today, I am finally free from the injustice that left me locked in a box for nearly 23 years,” Flowers, 50, said in a statement released by his attorneys to APM Reports.
“I’ve been asked if I ever thought this day would come. ... With a family that never gave up on me and with them by my side, I knew it would.”
The Mississippi Supreme Court overturned his first three convictions between 2000 and 2007, citing racial discrimination in jury selection. Flowers’ fourth and fifth trials ended in hung juries. During his sixth trial in June 2010, he was convicted of all four homicides, which took place at Tardy Furniture Co. in Winona.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the sixth conviction in June 2019, also citing racial bias in jury selection.
In December, Flowers was released on bail but was held on house arrest.
In January, District Attorney Doug Evans, who prosecuted the six trials, recused himself from the case under pressure and handed it over to Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
Soon after, Fitch’s office began an extensive review of the case that lasted several months. The motion for dismissal stated: “As the evidence stands today, there is no key prosecution witness that incriminates Mr. Flowers who is alive and available and has not had multiple, conflicting statements in the record. Additionally, this Court took judicial notice that another witness who testified against Mr. Flowers in the past, was later convicted of multiple counts of federal income tax fraud; she is now deceased.
“Several other material witnesses are also dead and unavailable to testify about the events that occurred 24 years ago. As the Court noted at the bail review hearing, the only witness who offered direct evidence recanted his prior testimony, admitting that he was lying when he said Mr. Flowers made a jailhouse confession to the murders.
“Moreover, the Court was made aware of alternative suspects with violent criminal histories as well as possible exculpatory evidence not previously considered.
“Given the facts and the circumstances of this case, and based on the totality of circumstances, it is in the interest of justice that the State will not seek an unpreceded seventh trial of Mr. Flowers. The state of Mississippi moves to dismiss the Indictment with prejudice.”
Colby Jordan, a spokesperson for Fitch, said, “As a general rule, General Fitch tends to refrain from seeking media coverage on individual prosecutions in an effort to desensationalize this very serious process for the individuals involved. The families here deserve that respect.”
McDuff, a lawyer for the Mississippi Center for Justice, took over Flowers’ defense after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed his conviction. “This prosecution was flawed from the beginning and was tainted throughout by racial discrimination. It should never have occurred and lasted far too long, but we are glad it is finally over,” McDuff said in a statement.
Evans told the Winona Times Friday that he received a call from the Attorney General’s Office informing him of the decision to request that the charges be dismissed. “It is out of my hands at this point. We got (the Attorney General’s Office) everything we had, and they had to decide to go with it.” He told the Times earlier this year that he recused himself so the case could be refocused on the shooting victims: Bertha Tardy, the 59-year-old owner of the furniture company, and three employees, 45-year-old Carmen Rigby, 42-year-old Robert Golden and 16-year-old Derrick “Bobo” Stewart.
According to APM Reports, Flowers eventually may be eligible for $500,000 from the state, which offers compensation for up to 10 years of wrongful imprisonment.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
