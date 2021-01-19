A long-term care facility resident has become the 105th person to die from COVID-19 in Leflore County.
The death was reported Saturday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The individual was white, but other information about the person was not available.
Residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, are considered especially vulnerable to the coronavirus because of their age or poor health. Fifty-one, or 49%, of all those to have died from COVID-19 in Leflore County had been living in long-term care facilities. That’s considerably higher than the statewide average of 33%.
Three long-term care facilities in the county have active outbreaks, which the Department of Health defines as at least one resident or two employees contracting the virus within the past 14 days.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in Leflore County has decreased significantly in recent days.
For the week ending Saturday, the county averaged 5.17 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data analyzed by the Brown School of Public Health. That was more than 40% less than the infection rate recorded just two days earlier.
Infection rates at the county level tend to have dramatic swings because of the smaller population sizes.
Leflore County has the 67th highest infection rate out of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
Carroll County’s rate is 5.46, ranking 61st.
Mississippi has the 19th highest infection rate in the nation at 6.72 new cases daily per 10,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.