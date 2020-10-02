Greenwood Utilities is electrified to celebrate Public Power Week next week as well as the 125th anniversary of electricity in Greenwood.
“We’re just proud that we can be proud of the community and look forward to many more years of helping our community grow,” CEO Brian Finnegan said.
Public Power Week, which is held the first full week of October, will allow Greenwood Utilities employees to connect with those they serve. Finnegan said next week’s activities will also be a chance to celebrate the 125th anniversary of electricity in Greenwood.
The 125th-anniversary celebration originally was scheduled for mid-March but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Greenwood Utilities will hold a kickoff to Public Power Week beginning at 9 a.m. Monday in its Fulton Street parking lot, which is near the main office, 101 Wright Place.
Beginning at noon Tuesday and Wednesday, employees will serve lunch at the Greenwood Community Kitchen.
On Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m., Greenwood Utilities will present a donation to the United Way of Leflore County.
Beginning at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, employees will conduct temperature checks on students at Delta Streets Academy prior to the start of school.
At 3 p.m. that day, Greenwood Utilities will conclude its celebration of Public Power Week by giving awards to winners of Greenwood Utilities essay writing and coloring contests, which was open to students from any school in Greenwood. The theme for the essay had to be about public power or Greenwood Utilities. “We believe in helping out the community and supporting education,” Finnegan said.
Electricity was a luxury 125 years ago, when the Wright family founded what would later be Greenwood Utilities, but it is a necessity in today’s world, Finnegan noted.
“It’s really a neat feeling to know that you’re part of something that’s critical to our community,” he said.
