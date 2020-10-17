As Halloween approaches, the Cotesworth Culture & Heritage Center is preparing for an unusual, and possibly terrifying, fundraiser.
Those looking to learn about the Carroll County mansion’s history and its possible paranormal residents can participate in a ghost tour Oct. 23 or Oct. 24 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Partnering with the Southern Paranormal Investigations group from Kosciusko, participants will explore the mansion as well as hear the rumors of ghosts that live there, such as a young girl who died while visiting the mansion and Confederate soldiers still looking for their regiment.
Joe Nokes, a Heritage Center board member, said he hopes the tour can provide a detailed history of the site while also providing an enjoyable experience for those looking for a dose of local lore.
“It is mainly for entertainment,” he said. “But it really is going to highlight the history of the house.”
Nokes, who has admitted to seeing a possible spiritual orb one day at the home, said he has heard all sorts of rumors about the Cotesworth haunts.
“One of the past residents said they refuse to go back in after hearing a man’s voice,” he said. “Another woman who was doing some research in the library said she heard someone ask, ‘What are you doing in here?’ Then she promptly packed up her stuff and left.”
In 1847, lawyer and future U.S. Sen. James Zachariah “J.Z.” George purchased the several hundred acres of rolling farmland.
He then built upon a roadside inn found on the property, turning it into a large Greek-revival style mansion and named it Cotesworth.
George, who served in the Senate from 1881 until his death in 1897, supported federal legislation that would shape American history, including the establishment of both the Department of Agriculture and land-grant colleges.
Considering the history and the setting, there’s bound to be a fair share of rumors and alleged spiritual sightings. The paranormal investigators, who Nokes said have done a few examinations of the mansion, have already found “a few interesting little things that happened.”
Nokes said he would love to see people come and discover the history and legends of the Mississippi mansion, especially after such a turbulent year.
“I think with the coronavirus, we all really took a hit,” he said.
The cost to participate is $25 per person, cash only, at the door.
Tickets are limited, and those wanting to participate should email joenokes0128@yahoo.com to make their reservations.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.