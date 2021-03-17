The city of Greenwood’s mask mandate now comes with a potential expiration date.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a mandate that’s scheduled to end April 20, replacing one passed last July that did not have an end date.
When the council discusses the mandate at its meeting April 20, “we will extend then if we so desire, or we will lift it,” Council President Ronnie Stevenson said.
People still will be required to wear facial coverings indoors in public places and at most businesses in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Stevenson said council members should use the time between now and the April meeting to assess the situation in the city regarding the coronavirus and vaccinations.
Stevenson also said Greenwood Leflore Hospital representatives have recommended to him that the mask requirement remain for the time being.
Gov. Tate Reeves lifted the state’s mandate earlier this month. The Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted last week to keep the county’s mask requirement in effect indefinitely in areas outside Greenwood.
In another matter pertaining to the pandemic, Ward 6’s David Jordan, who is also a state senator, gave an update on the money that will come to the area from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law last week.
Jordan said Leflore County will receive about $5.46 million, and Greenwood will get about $3.06 million.
In other business:
• The council declared an emergency in order to get the pumping station at the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Poplar Street fixed.
The intersection has been closed since last week. The pumping station was built in 1954, said Eddie Curry, director of the city’s wastewater division.
Curry told the council that the pumping station has a gate that closes in order to prevent water from the river from backing into the city. The gate can no longer close because the tracks that keep the gate straight have deteriorated, allowing water to fill up in the area, Curry said.
A group of divers from Kentucky plugged a hole where water was leaking from a pipe at the pumping station last week, and contractors have removed the gate, Curry said.
Another leaking pipe at the pumping station needs to be plugged while the city decides what to do next to fix the station, he said.
• The council approved a resolution to purchase a single-axle trailer jetter for $58,000. Mayor Carolyn McAdams said the trailer will be useful for drainage issues in emergency situations.
• Police Chief Terrence Craft presented each council member and the mayor with a sign for CrimeStoppers so they could post them in locations of their choice.
• Stephen McIntyre, a Greenwood artist and fashion designer who was commissioned by the city to construct a stainless steel tree sculpture, told the council that his sculpture has been erected along Rail Spike Park Trail. He said the response he’s received to it has been “overwhelming.”
McAdams said she’d like for more artists — ideally people from Greenwood — to construct public art for the city.
