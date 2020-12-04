Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, all Carroll County School District students will attend virtual classes beginning Monday and continue for the next two weeks.
Only faculty and staff will report to school buildings for those two weeks. Students will return Jan. 5 after Christmas vacation. The administration of tests for the second nine-week period has also been postponed until January.
Students are to report to school Friday. Two school buses, however, will not be running their routes Friday after it was announced via Facebook Thursday that all students on those two buses are under quarantine.
This is the second time the district has had to shut down in-person learning due to an outbreak of the virus. It conducted distance learning for two weeks because of an unspecified outbreak before reopening for in-person classes three weeks ago.
Jim Ray, superintendent for the district, said he did not have the numbers yet for how many students have tested positive or how many are quarantining due to exposure to the virus since those are calculated after the full week. However, he said that based on attendance rolls and contact tracing done by school nurses, he was able to see a spread of the virus in the schools.
Numbers for the county also were not available from the Mississippi Department of Health due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Ray said.
He said there seems to be a correlation between rises in cases in the community and those in the school system. “When the community are affected by it, it is just a matter of time before it gets here,” he said.
The good news, he said, is that the Chromebook computers that the district ordered have arrived. They are being prepared to be sent out this week and next. Packets also will be available for those students who need them.
Ray said he did not yet know if athletics would be affected by this transition.
“Basketball is a question mark right now,” he said.
The infection rate in Carroll County, which had been at or near the top of the state for most of November, is starting to tick back up. For the week ending Tuesday, the county averaged 5.03 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks it No. 31 out of Mississippi’s 82 counties. The state average is 4.74.
Since the start of the pandemic, Carroll County has had 763 positive cases and 15 deaths from the virus “It is not just us, not just this community. It is the whole state fighting this right now,” Ray said.
Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com.
