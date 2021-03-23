The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 29-year-old Greenwood mother with child endangerment after her 11-year-old son was found alone on a roadside.
Ditavis Johnson was charged Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The department also learned that two of her other children, ages 5 and 7, allegedly had been left unattended at home in Greenwood.
Carroll County deputies were dispatched Friday to Airport Road at Greenwood Leflore Airport after receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been left alone there. The boy allegedly was being disciplined, Sheriff Clint Walker said.
Greenwood police were notified about the other two children and went to the residence to check on them. Walker could not provide the children’s genders.
The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services retrieved the children, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Johnson was arrested and taken to the Grenada County Jail. Her bond was set at $5,000. Walker could not say Monday whether Johnson was still behind bars.
He added that Greenwood police are expected to file additional charges. Police Chief Terrence Craft could not be reached for comment.
