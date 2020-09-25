The Leflore County Board of Supervisors will sponsor a census and voter registration drive Saturday in Greenwood.
The event will be held from noon until 4 p.m. at The Reception Hall, 2315 Carrollton Ave.
Everyone is invited at no charge. The drive is intended to encourage both voter registration and the completion of 2020 Census forms. Staff from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Leflore County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be there to help citizens with all paperwork.
“The census is very important and vital to our area and state, because we receive millions of dollars for the hospital, Head Start and home restoration projects,” said District 2 Supervisor Reginald Moore, the board’s vice president. “It is important we get an accurate count because funding is done by population, so if we are below population, we will be below funding.”
There also will be a fish fry, with those participating in the drive receiving takeout plates.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, standard social distancing procedures will be enforced. Masks will also be required, with some being handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
This event was planned after a suggestion was made by District 5 Supervisor Robert Collins, board president, at its meeting Sept. 14.
Earlier in the month, Collins had voiced his concern that too few people were participating in the census. According to him, only 55% of Leflore County residents had done so.
Originally, each of the county’s five supervisors was to host a drive to encourage residents to fill out their census surveys. However, due to time restrictions, this event will act as a cumulative drive for the whole county.
“All the supervisors got together and decided this would be a more effective way to do this,” Moore said.
Those who wish to fill out the Census forms but cannot make it to the event may call 844-330-2020 or consult 2020census.gov.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.