Walking into the Leflore County Courthouse, visitors may first notice the bright, festive desk that welcomes them into the building.
Seated behind the rows of decorative garland and seasonal figurines is the courthouse’s switchboard operator, Anglean Wardell.
On Monday, as she switched between answering phones, directing visitors to different rooms and looking at photos of her six grandchildren, Wardell said that surrounding her desk with the recently placed bunnies and colored eggs is just a little thing that makes a big difference for others.
“I always love to decorate. This is just something I love to do. And you’ll be surprised how this brightens people’s day,” she said. “People come through, smile and say, ‘I’m so glad you did that. That looks so good.’”
Technically, the next calendar holiday is St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, but Wardell admitted she is not so up to date on Irish traditions.
“A lady came through, and she said, ‘You skipped St. Patrick’s Day and went straight to Easter.’ And I was like, ‘Ma’am … what do you do on St. Patrick’s Day?’” she laughed. “I love green, but I don’t know a lot about St. Patrick’s Day.”
Wardell — who is a bit coy with her age, saying she is “a young baby boomer” — grew up in Cruger but was looking to get out of her hometown. She traveled to Greenwood 40 years ago and has lived in that city ever since.
She has worked at the courthouse for four years and held many jobs before that, including hairdresser, cotton classer and department store employee.
Her experiences in those jobs still benefit her today, she said.
“I worked at Gibson department store for years, and our boss would tell us, if you don’t know, you don’t tell the customer that you don’t know. You say, ‘Wait, let me find someone to help you,’” she said. “And that’s something that just stayed with me. If I don’t know, I will try to get someone that can help them, and there’s always someone who can help.”
And although she is very skilled at helping people find what they need, she does have an Achilles’ heel: giving directions.
“I’ll try to give people direction, and now I will say, ‘Look, if you’re downtown and just look up, and you’ll see the courthouse,” she laughed. “I just ordered this T-shirt that says: ‘I wonder what happened to the people that I gave directions to.’”
COVID-19 restrictions, such as putting up a plexiglass barrier and wearing a face mask, have made it hard to offer the face-to-face help and hospitality Wardell is used to giving.
“It’s really hard when some people are talking to try and understand what they’re saying with the mask on,” she said. “And to see people and they say, ‘Hi, how are you today?’, I’m like, ‘Oh, how are you?’ and I have no idea who I spoke to half the time. I have no idea,” she said, shaking her head. “But we’ve still got to be friendly, and we’ve still got to do the best we can with this.”
Having received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, she can’t wait to ditch the face masks, which tickle her nose.
“I will get rid of the mask and hope and pray we never have to wear them again,” she said.
Outside work, Wardell loves spending time with her family. She has three sons and lives with her husband, Harvey Wardell, who is a former Mississippi Valley State University assistant basketball coach.
Her many hobbies include collecting figurines and quilting.
“I love to make quilts. And I love to surprise people with the quilt,” she said. “I don’t want them to know I’m making them a quilt until I put it in their hands.”
Wardell believes in giving as much love as she can as long as she can.
“People should buy more gifts; they should give more flowers; they should smile more; you should call people and check on them and tell them you love them,” she said. “That’s just my motto in life: If you want people to be happy and have a good day, then do what it would take to do that.”
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.