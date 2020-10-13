Mississippi Valley State University’s Department of Athletics is holding a fundraiser to recoup some funds lost from not having football games this fall.
For the “2020 Virtual Homecoming: Rice-Totten Stadium Sellout,” MVSU is seeking financial help from faculty, staff, students, alumni and others for its athletic programs. They can purchase one of 10,000 virtual seats for $100 each.
The goal is to raise $1 million.
Dianthia Ford-Kee, the athletics director, said about $12,000 has been raised since the fundraiser kicked off Aug. 24. It was scheduled to end Saturday but has been extended to Nov. 7, Ford-Kee said.
Until then, she said, the athletics department will be doing some final pushes to bring in more money.
Those who have donated will be treated to a virtual homecoming next month, with the date still to be determined, Ford-Kee said.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced earlier this year that fall sports would be postponed, with a seven-game football schedule scheduled to start in February. MVSU’s first football game is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Jackson State University.
Men’s and women’s basketball, scheduled to start Nov. 4, has been delayed until Nov. 25 because of the pandemic, Ford-Kee said. Other sports, such as volleyball and soccer, will start in the spring.
Because football has been suspended and basketball delayed, MVSU has lost out on ticket sales as well as money from games played against teams from other conferences.
To donate to MVSU’s fundraiser, text “Mvsuunited” to 72727.
Checks or money orders may be mailed to: Mississippi Valley State University, Department of Athletics, 1400 U.S. 82 W., Itta Bena, MS 38941.
Donations are payable to MVSU Athletics, and the memo should be “United as One.” For more information, contact Ford-Kee at 254-3550 or sportsinfo@mvsu.edu.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
