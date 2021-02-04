The number of quarantining students in the Carroll County School District has again risen, while Pillow Academy’s positive numbers have leveled off.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 24 Carroll County students and staff were isolated during the week of Jan. 25-29 because of exposure to COVID-19. Only four individuals were quarantined during the week of Jan. 18-22.
The two-school district has been using in-person instruction for all of its school year, except when earlier outbreaks caused it to use distance learning for two weeks in December and two weeks in November.
At Pillow, for the week of Jan. 25-29, no staff and between one and five students tested positive for COVID-19. For the previous week, seven students and one staff member tested positive. Under the Health Department’s guidelines, when a case total is between one and five, the exact figure is suppressed to protect personal identity.
Pillow Academy, a private school, has been holding in-person classes for the entire school year.
In the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, three staff members have tested positive. The district has conducted distance learning for the entire school year. At Davis Elementary School, the numbers for the most recent week show no students or staff tested positive.
The week before, six students and six staff members at Davis were quarantining due to exposure to the virus.
However, Charles Johnson, an assistant superintendent, said the district wouldn’t know whether elementary school students are self-isolating because the students have not been going to class on campus.
At one point, there was a tentative plan to resume in-person classes in the district on Jan. 5, but this was canceled when COVID-19 cases continued to rise.
North New Summit School, which did not report numbers last week, is now showing five students are quarantined due to exposure to the virus.
Carroll and Delta Streets academies continue to not report their numbers to the state, although the Mississippi State Department of Health has ordered all schools to do so. A statement last year from the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools — which both schools fall under — said that they should not have to report COVID-19 numbers as these schools are not agents of the state but rather “small businesses.”
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.