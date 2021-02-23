By Monday, nearly all of the ice and snow that had paralyzed Greenwood and other parts of Mississippi the week before had melted away.
Now, businesses and schools are playing catch up. So, too, are those providing potentially life-saving inoculations against the COVID-19 virus.
The Mississippi State Department of Health resumed giving shots at most of its drive-thru vaccination sites Sunday, including the one located at Florewood Park in Greenwood.
A steady stream of cars lined up for appointments that had been rescheduled as a result of the back-to-back winter storms that had made travel hazardous.
Meanwhile, post offices in Greenwood and the surrounding area reopened for normal business Monday after being shut down for most of last week.
“The Postal Service is working hard to fully restore service to our customers,” David Walton, a spokesman for the operation’s Mississippi section, said in an email Monday afternoon. “Currently, we are delivering mail and packages throughout Mississippi. ... USPS employees are working around the clock to make sure mail and packages are processed and delivered.”
Walton added that even though the state’s post offices are running, that does not mean deliveries will get to Mississippians right away, since the icy weather affected the Postal Service’s distribution centers as well.
“Although we are delivering, there could be some residual impacts nationwide within our network. We ask our customers to please be patient if they are expecting packages or specific mail pieces,” he said. “We are processing, transporting and delivering all items as soon as we can.”
Almost all Greenwood area schools returned to their regular form of learning — whether in-person, distance or a combination of the two — on Monday.
In Leflore County, Leflore Legacy Academy, which has been following a hybrid schedule since the start of the spring semester, held classes again virtually but said on Facebook that the charter school would resume face-to-face instruction Tuesday.
Due to continued hazardous road conditions in Carroll County, students in the Carroll County School District were instructed to again attend classes virtually Monday.
Last week, that county’s Board of Supervisors and the municipalities of Carrollton, North Carrollton and Vaiden filed an emergency proclamation and sent a resolution to Gov. Tate Reeves requesting that he declare a state of emergency.
“These declarations are the beginning of our efforts to recover funds from the winter storm, and the governor has signed the proclamation of emergency,” said Ken Strachan, the county’s emergency management director. “With these documentations done on the local and state level, we are now waiting to find out if we get a federal declaration.”
Strachan said this is the fifth time in the last two years that the area has had to request a state of emergency as a result of weather-related events.
Manufacturers in the region are now scrambling to make up for lost production after being forced to shut down by the weather.
“We were closed for the entire week, which is definitely not good,” said Alan Galbraith, CEO at John-Richard, the international maker of luxury home furnishings headquartered in Greenwood.
He said that many of the company’s workers live out of town and that it would have been dangerous for them to drive when the roads were covered with ice.
Additionally, freight companies were not picking up John-Richard’s products because of the road conditions, Galbraith said.
He did not disclose how much the lost production cost the company other than to say it was “a lot of money.”
Production work for the TV series “Women of the Movement,” which has been filming around Greenwood and other parts of Leflore County since January, was also called off last week because of the weather, according to Jenny Alison Rodriguez, the extras casting director for the series.
“We are back filming today over in Greenville. We will be in Greenwood tomorrow,” Rodriguez said Monday.
At Floyd’s Village Car Care, James Rickels was helping on Monday morning to shovel off the last of the ice that had shut the business down last week. He said he did not think the shop, which sells tires, changes oil and performs other minor car repairs, was impacted too badly by having to temporarily close.
“Keeping everyone at home may have slowed down this virus a little bit,” he said.
“It gave us a rest period before a booming spring, I hope.”
