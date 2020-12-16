A Greenwood boy recently got an early Christmas gift from an unexpected group of people.
Derrick Scales, an 11-year-old student at Threadgill Elementary School, was given a basketball goal by a group of Greenwood police officers from Shift D.
He said he was happy about the news, adding, “I wasn’t expecting it.”
The officers had gathered in front of Scales’ residence on McCool Street in their patrol cars. When Rosie Hunt, Scales’ grandmother, showed up to the house, she initially thought something was wrong.
She was relieved and surprised to learn that the officers had given her grandson a basketball goal.
“I think that’s real nice of them,” Hunt said. “I didn’t think they would do all that.”
According to Hunt, Scales used to live with her on Avenue G before moving in with his mother on McCool Street. While he stayed with her on Avenue G, Hunt said, officers would occasionally give him snacks.
Hunt said her grandson is friendly with everyone.
Sgt. Angie Rushing said that one day she and some other officers were on McCool Street when she spotted Scales tossing a football down the street. She said he told her he didn’t have a basketball.
A week ago, officers bought Scales a basketball but then learned that he did not have a basketball goal.
So, Rushing, other officers of Shift D and Police Chief Jody Bradley all pitched in to buy Scales a goal, Rushing said.
“I want to thank the police, because if it weren’t for them I wouldn’t have the goal,” Scales said.
