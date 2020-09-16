Greenwood Little Theatre is moving forward with its season utilizing mostly outdoor venues to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.
The organization’s board has decided to put on four shows: a theatrical compilation, “The Odd Couple,” “The Outsiders” and “Steel Magnolias.”
All shows, with the exception of “The Outsiders,” will be performed outdoors.
“The Outsiders” will be performed at the Craig Performing Arts Center at Pillow Academy.
This show was scheduled for last season. However, rehearsals were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the show never made it to opening night.
The outdoor venues have not been finalized, but the board is looking at Whittington Park as well as the park between Keesler and Veterans bridges.
Mary Claire Martin, the theater board’s secretary, said she is excited to be bringing the performing arts back to the community.
“We have a good plan to start the season off,” she said. “It’s definitely going to be different from any previous seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions, but we are eager to get back into production.”
The theatrical compilation is “more like a bunch of different acts compiled into a show,” she said. “It will be directed by Kat Coxwell. She is basically looking for performers that always wanted to perform a certain song or skit.”
Exact audition and performance dates are not yet available, but those wishing to stay updated can connect with Greenwood Little Theatre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as its website: www.GreenwoodLittleTheatre.com.
On Monday night, a new board was elected by a nomination committee.
Will Perkins is the new president, Walker Sturdivant is vice president, Bobby VanDevender returns as the board CPA and Martin remains as secretary. New directors for the board are Pam Powers, Amber Joiner and Kathryn Dyksterhouse.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.