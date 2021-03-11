After almost a month of searching, authorities are still looking for a 16-year-old teenager who went missing following a visit to Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Posters with the photo of Tykwon Smith who went missing early Feb. 15 have been displayed on trees along Grand Boulevard.
Greenwood Police Chief Terrence Craft said Wednesday that his department has been following up on all leads that it receives, but “as of right now, there are no current updates.”
According to the family, Smith suffers from schizophrenia and was brought into the hospital following a schizophrenic episode. Surveillance camera footage from the hospital showed that Smith took off some of his clothes and fled toward the bank of the Yazoo River behind the hospital.
Smith, a student at Amanda Elzy High School, is a Black male standing approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright blue T-shirt.
Craft said the department is in talks with both the Jackson and Memphis police departments to try to further the scope of the search.
Beyond law enforcement, members of the community have also stepped up to help the family search for the teenager.
Notably, Larry “Kite” Johnson and his wife, Freddie White-Johnson, have sponsored a $1,000 reward for finding Smith. Sammy Foster, a former hospital board member who is running for the Greenwood City Council, and Mildred Wilson-Moore, a retired Greenwood High School teacher, have also pitched in.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts may call the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department at 453-5141, the Police Department at 453-3311 or White-Johnson at 392-5458.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
