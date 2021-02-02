ArtPlace Mississippi is kicking off its winter and spring classes this week.
Beginning Wednesday, ArtPlace’s Leflore Early Artists Program (LEAP) will offer a free 30-minute creative movement class for all pre-school and elementary school students.
The class will be taught by artist Sybil Levine and will start at 9 a.m. on ArtPlace’s Facebook page.
“Our LEAP program is a great example of the purpose of the work of ArtPlace. We know that exposure to early arts education sets young students up for success in later years. And we want every child to have that advantage as they begin elementary school,” said Erin Mulligan, executive director of ArtPlace. “While we’re not able to meet with every preschool in person at this time, offering these sessions virtually allows us to continue that exposure.”
The LEAP program has been made possible by grant funds provided by the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and the United Way of Leflore County.
In addition to its LEAP classes, ArtPlace will also offer painting workshops with local artists Shawn Hodges and Robin Whitfield.
For adults, Levine will also begin a virtual zine-making class Tuesday nights starting Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
Yolande van Heerden will begin a sewing workshop for teens later in the month.
