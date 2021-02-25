After almost two years of clean-up and restoration work, the Greenwood Community Center’s building on Avenue I is ready to open and offer services to the public.
The center, located at 709 Ave. I, will host an open house beginning at 3 p.m. Friday. A ribbon-cutting organized by the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce will also be held.
“It’s like a breath of fresh air to know that we can open up this building and know that people can have a place to come,” said Debra Adams, who, along with her husband, Earnest, founded the center.
“It’s like a dream come true to me,” said Earnest, who hopes the center will be a useful resource for the community.
At the open house, people will be able to tour the building and watch a short film that documents its progression from the former St. Francis Center into the Community Center.
The facility includes a gym, a conference room and several classrooms.
In early 2019, after moving to Greenwood from Atlanta, the Adamses purchased the building from the Pax Christi Ladies, a Catholic lay women’s organization.
During its heyday, the St. Francis Center offered a medical clinic, a used clothing store and a Boys & Girls Club venue, among other services.
Earnest, who grew up in Greenwood before moving to Georgia for college and later stayed in that state for a career in law enforcement, recalled frequently visiting the St. Francis Center as a boy.
One of the new center’s first programs will be a virtual learning camp, Debra said. Working parents will be able to drop off their children during the weekdays so the children can be supervised while they engage in distance learning.
The children will be watched from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be provided breakfast and lunch as well as tutoring to supplement their main studies, Debra said.
The community center will provide financial literacy classes as well as job placement services, serving people of all ages.
It also is collaborating with the Mississippi Food Network to provide food to local
residents who need it and offer classes in exercise and healthy cooking.
Earnest said a big reason for forming the center was to provide youth with meaningful opportunities and steer them away from gun violence. During visits to Greenwood while he still lived in Atlanta, he would spot young people just walking around the streets with nothing to do.
Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said there are even fewer recreational opportunities due to virtual learning and the cancellation of many school activities. “There’s so much that they can do at the center,” he said.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
