Jhah Cook says the novel coronavirus has impacted both her studies and her social life at Mississippi Valley State University.
But the aspiring neurosurgeon, who serves as president of the Student Government Association, has been adapting and remains enthusiastic about her experience at the school.
“Mississippi Valley State University has given me so much. It’s allowed me to not only explore my passion but be able to delve deeper into it,” said the senior from Lake Charles, Louisiana, who is majoring in biology and chemistry.
Cook was one of four MVSU students to accompany Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey, the assistant vice president for student affairs and campus life, for his presentation Tuesday to the Greenwood Rotary Club.
Bailey outlined the steps the university has taken in an effort to “keep our students safe.”
Those include checking temperatures at the entrances to campus and university buildings; requiring masks or other facial coverings campuswide; practicing social distancing and limiting face-to-face meetings; and regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. A residence hall has been set aside for students to quarantine if they test positive for COVID-19, and the university offers regular on-campus testing to students for the virus. Most formerly in-person classes have been retooled to be a hybrid of in-person and virtual instruction.
Since colleges reopened for the fall semester, there have been numerous reports that they have become hot spots for outbreaks of the disease, particularly as a result of students’ interaction at social functions. Since August, according to MVSU’s self-reporting, 14 students and nine employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re not immune to anything,” Bailey said. “... But then again, we’re talking about young students who like to have fun. So (we’re) trying not to eliminate that completely but trying to have fun responsibly.”
