A 26-year-old Carroll County man has been arrested on charges of attempted aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection with a shooting incident in Greenwood last week.
Jessie Stokes of 9967 Mississippi 17 in Carrollton was charged Thursday.
On Sunday, March 14, around 3:40 p.m. Greenwood officers responded to a report of shots fired around the area of Madison Avenue and McLean Street, said Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond.
A house on the 100 block of Madison Avenue was struck several times, but no one was injured, Hammond said.
Residents told officers they had seen someone fire shots and then flee in a vehicle with a Carroll County car tag.
On Thursday, with the assistance of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Stokes was brought into custody, Hammond said.
According to Hammond, Stokes allegedly was in a dispute with his girlfriend, who lived in the residence that was struck by gunfire.
In the course of the argument, Stokes shot at the house, Hammond alleged.
As of Friday, Stokes remained in the Leflore County Jail.
